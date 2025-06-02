People power brings results at PACT meetings

THE remarkable impact of people power in policing communities has been highlighted in an attempt to encourage more residents to attend community meetings.

PACT - partners and communities together - meetings are held to give residents an opportunity to meet police, councillors, housing staff and others to discuss local concerns in Dearne area communities in an informal setting.

Now, Barnsley Council has highlighted to dramatic results in quashing a drugs problem in Hoyland, resulting from a local PACT meeting.

Several residents attended a meeting to pass on information about suspected drug dealing - giving police the information needed to act.

Safer places: Police act on community information in communities like Hoyland

Police and council Safer Neighbourhood Services established the area was being blighted by anti-social behaviour and suspected dealing, affecting the quality of life for normal residents.

The community input allowed officers to execute a warrant at one address, recovering drugs which led to an offender being jailed.

A vulnerable man who had been living at the property was also safely moved away.

A follow up survey revealed positive results, with residents reporting an improved sense of safety.

Details of upcoming PACT meetings can be found at southyorkshire.police.uk/area/your-area. Simply select your neighbourhood policing team and go to the ‘Meetings and Events’ section.

Those who are unable to attend can raise concerns remotely, by emailing Barnsley Council [email protected] or via police southyorkshire.police.uk/contact.

Cllr Wendy Cain, Cabinet Spokesperson for Public Health and Communities:

“Strong communities are built on trust, communication, and shared responsibility, and that’s exactly what PACT meetings help to foster. These meetings are an important way for residents to raise concerns around safety, speak directly to local services, and help shape their area.

We’ve seen firsthand how listening and working together lead to real results, like in Hoyland, where residents’ concerns were taken seriously, acted on, and ultimately helped make their neighbourhood safer.

I encourage everyone to take part, whether that’s by attending a meeting in person or getting in touch online. When people feel heard, supported, and involved, we can achieve lasting change together,” she said.

The Barnsley South East PACT meeting takes place from 11am at the Houghton Road Centre on June 10.