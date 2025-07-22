Pensioner sustains serious injuries follow alleged assault in Wombwell

A WOMBWELL man was left hospitalised after being assaulted on the street near his home.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that an incident happened around 12.20pm on Tuesday July 22, in Main Street, resulting in a 69 year old man sustaining serious injuries.

They were not expected to prove life-threatening, or life-altering, however.

The man responsible fled the scene but police later arrested a suspect, aged 19, on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

Cordon: Police sealed off part of Main Street

He was taken into custody and remained there, said a force spokesman.

Neighbours reported that a confrontation had developed between the two over pamphlet deliveries being carried out in the area.

They believed the injured man had sustained a head injury, either as a result of a blow, or from striking his head as he went down and hit the ground.

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service vehicle attended the incident but Yorkshire Air Ambulance was also scrambled, landing on a nearby recreation ground.

The injured man was driven to the waiting aircraft and transferred for an aerial journey to hospital, likely to be a shorter journey time than travelling by road.

South Yorkshire Police had a large section of Main Street cordoned off as a result of the incident, opposite Wombwell Cemetery.

The road was blocked for several hours after the incident, with a small group of residents gathered around the cordon, at the junction with Copeland Road.

Police have previously warned of the dangers from violent confrontations which can have unintended consequences if those involve fall badly.