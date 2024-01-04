TWO men have been charged after the stabbing at Meadowhall Shopping Centre on Tuesday evening.

Pair charged after Meadowhall stabbing
One of the 19-year-old male victims suffered a minor injury and has been discharged from hospital.
The other suffered a serious injury and remains in hospital in a stable condition, South Yorkshire Police said this morning (Thursday).
Mohammed Yusoof (20), of Barnsley Road in Sheffield, has been charged with two counts of Section 18 wounding, one count of affray and one count of possessing a bladed article in a public place.
He was remanded in custody to appear before magistrates in Sheffield today.
Ayaz Luiz (24), also of Barnsley Road, has been charged with affray. He has been bailed to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Friday).
Sgt Clare Coe, of Meadowhall Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We want to assure the public that we are taking this incident incredibly seriously.
“No-one expects to encounter this kind of violence while out shopping and we simply will not tolerate knife crime anywhere in our communities.
“We are reviewing CCTV footage, speaking to witnesses and working in conjunction with our partners at Meadowhall to progress enquiries.
“Officers will be out and about over the course of today and tomorrow conducting additional patrols in the centre and I would urge any shoppers or workers to speak to them about any concerns or queries they have.”
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 728 of January 2. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or complete the form on their website.