Owner bitten by his own dog at Thurnscoe is placed under court sanctions

A DOG owner who was attacked by his own pet has been placed under strict court sanctions to prevent the animal from causing more harm.

Nathan Kilner (30), of King Street in Thurnscoe, spent three days in hospital after being bitten by Staffordshire bull terrier Bonza.

South Yorkshire Police were called just before 1.20am on June 9 after the dog had been seen attacking Mr Kilner.

The animal was deemed to be aggressive in nature and seized by officers.

Dog legislation officer PC Paul Jameson said: “Upon arrival, Bonza was still displaying signs of aggression so the decision to seize him was made to protect his family and the community surrounding him.

“Bonza had already attempted to escape his property, and when dogs are in an aggressive, worried or stressed state it can take days for them to calm down back to their normal nature.

“These observations are needed to understand how much of a risk the dog poses to innocent members of the public.”

At a Barnsley Magistrates’ Court hearing on October 26, it was decided that Bonza could be returned to his owner.

Conditions of this arrangement are that the animal must be in a secure cage or muzzled when visitors attend the home; it must be walked on a lead by someone aged 16 or over and be muzzled whenever out of the house.

Also, Mr Kilner must take out third-party insurance, neuter Bonza so he cannot be bred, install higher fencing around his property and attend dog training classes.

Mr Kilner was told to pay police costs of £527.50.

PC Jameson added: “Our priority is public safety, and we welcome any measures to keep people safe. Imposing these conditions on the owners of dogs that have shown aggression decreases the likelihood of an attack on an innocent person or animal.

“Bonza came to our awareness through a third-party report. Without conditions and responsible ownership this dog could have caused further serious injuries to someone, including children.

“We urge you to report any dogs of concern to us. If we know a dog poses a risk or is causing fear we can step in and take action, including safeguarding any vulnerable people living in the property.”