Officer in Rotherham's "strange" police chase wins officer of the year title

A POLICE officer who achieved fame for detaining a suspect after a “strange” chase through Rotherham has been named South Yorkshire’s Police officer of the Year.

PC Paddy Connell works in the Roads Proactive Policing Team and was involved in chasing a Range Rover being reversed away on Dalton Lane, Rotherham - before chasing his suspect on a bicycle handed to him by a member of the public.

As the officer pedalled away, the cyclist shouted “go get ‘em”.

The whole episode was captured on body-worn camera, which was released by the force - thrusting the officer into the glare of national television publicity.

PC Connell, who has 23 years’ service, was shown chasing the man through gardens and bringing him to a halt with a threat to discharge his taser, which was not needed.

The suspect was detained for the theft of the vehicle but was also linked to jewellery worth £90,000, stolen in a robbery.

The incident was one of several which earned PC Connell the accolade from SYP, which said it reflected his “unwavering efforts”.

In the last year, he has also been involved in an incident where a criminal was prevented from trying to escape by attempting to drive the wrong way on the M1, forcing the car off a slip road before it could enter the carriageway.

Chief Insp Peter Spratt said: “In the Roads Policing Group, we are immensely proud of PC Connell, and the recognition he has received.

“He is an integral member of the team and has had so many excellent results with colleagues, bringing offenders to justice and making South Yorkshire safer as a result.”