Numbers of drivers tested for drugs increasing, statistics show

NUMBERS of people tested for drug-driving are on course to reach a four year high in 2025, South Yorkshire Police statistics reveal.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By the end of September, at least 389 people had provided samples to go off for testing following checks by police on the county’s roads.

If those figures are maintained until the end of the year, it would mean 518 suspects being tested for driving under the influence of drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That would be the biggest total since 2021, when 616 motorists had samples analysed to establish whether they were drug-driving.

Figures for scientific checks, which use saliva and blood samples to measure drug levels, have been creeping up since 2022, when 359 checks were carried out, with 446 and 469 in the two successive years.

In 2020, officers had conducted 524 checks. That was five years after a change in legislation which made drug driving an offence, which covers legal medication as well as illicit drugs.

There has also been a dramatic change in the time taken for samples to be processed - and for suspects to learn their fate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of those checked this year, 235 had results provided within a month and the rest were all processed within three months.

Thorough: Police are conducting increased numbers of drug-driving tests

Just two years earlier, however, 365 suspects were left waiting between three and six months to get the results of their tests.

In that year only seven were processed within a month, with the remaining 74 taking between one and three months to be returned.

Drug driving tests are more difficult to conduct than drink driving, where breath tests can suffice for some prosecutions. In boarderline cases, blood tests and still be used,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures also show that numbers of fatalities have been rising since 2020, when 30 people died as a result of collisions on the county’s roads.

The total had reached 43 by 2024, with the figure rising in each of the intervening years.

Numbers seriously hurt had also been increasing annually, from 645 in 2020 to 802 in 2023, but last year that number subsided to 748.

The figures will disappoint those working in road safety, who aim to reduce figures.

In recent years, improved safety features in vehicles and work including speed enforcement with cameras to monitor traffic speeds have played a part in tackling blackspot areas.