Nuisance motorbiker leaves a trail of cannabis fumes in Dearne community
Residents have complained that the biker open flouts motorcycling laws while riding bikes through the Cloughfields area up to dozens of times a day.
Neighbourhood police have admitted it is difficult for them to act because even if he is seen, he would have to be positively identified before officers could take action.
Wearing a helmet makes that difficult.
So residents have called for the South Yorkshire Police off-road bike team, specialist officers trained to pursue rogue vehicles on their own bikes, to track him down.
Residents have told police he regularly uses motorbikes not covered by his provisional licence, rides with his helmet unfastened, does not follow regulations for displaying ‘L’ plates and leaves a trail of fumes which smell like cannabis in his wake, which are easily detected by following drivers.
Concerns were raised at a police and communities together, or PACT, meeting in Hoyland, and Cllr Mick Stowe said: “We have an off-road motorbike team; this is an ideal opportunity.
“It could be a quick win for the motorbike team,” he said.
Cllr Andy Wray said: “You are getting information that he is there at certain times of day.
“A lot of people are saying to me, they know who is doing it.”
Residents have been urged to report incidents to both police and, where offenders live in council houses, Berneslai Homes, so the authorities can work together on problems.