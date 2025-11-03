New successes against Dearne Valley drugs trade

Valuable: Cannabis plants can be worth £1,000 each on the black market

POLICE have closed down more cannabis factories - seizing plants worth more than £600,000 in the latest blow to the Dearne Valley drugs trade.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dangerous weapons were also found in the latest activity against criminals over the last few weeks.

The latest work, by Doncaster south neighbourhood police, saw factories in Conisbrough, Mexborough and Edlington uncovered and comes after two Thurnscoe offenders, linked to a nationally active crime gang, were jailed following the discovery of factories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the latest raids, officers found 250 plants being cultivated at a location in Conisbrough.

The ‘grow’ was hidden with sophisticated security, including CCTV cameras covertly positioned in flower pots. Karolis Balandzius, 33, of no fixed abode, was arrested at the scene and was jailed for 225 days at Sheffield Crown Court after admitting producing a Class B drug. A second warrant in Denaby led to officers seizing an extendable baton and an imitation firearm, before a third warrant in Mexborough saw officers raid a house, with 250 cannabis plants as well as bagged cannabis, ready to be sold, discovered. Ervin Gremshi, 41, of Park Road, Mexborough, has pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of Class B drug and was jailed for 10 months.

A fourth raid, in Edlington took place a few days later, with 145 cannabis plants found. Hung Van Nguyen, 32, of Broomhouse Lane, Edlington, was arrested and charged with production of a Class B drug.

He will appear at Sheffield Crown Court as a result. Sgt Christopher Macleod said: "These warrants are all the result of a significant amount of intelligence and information gathering and has allowed us to stop over £600,000 worth of drugs from potentially getting into the wrong hands. "Large scale cannabis cultivations have long been known to be linked to organised crime groups responsible for gang violence, exploitation and spreading fear in our communities. "By dismantling these set-ups, we disrupt these criminal networks' revenue streams and tackle wider issues such as illegal migration, violent crime and the exploitation of vulnerable people.

"We also keep our communities safe from harm as the size and nature of these cannabis factories often pose a fire risk to neighbouring properties due to the unlawful abstraction of electricity."