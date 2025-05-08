New policing chief to "help change South Yorkshire for the better"

Sheer determination: Kilvinder Vigurs

A NEW deputy mayor for South Yorkshire is expected to be confirmed on May 15, taking on responsibilities for policing and crime in the county.

Kilvinder Vigurs is the preferred candidate selected by Mayor Oliver Coppard, but her appointment needs confirmation from the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Panel, which meets on the day.

The appointment will mark the latest move in a series of changes in the way politicians guide the work of South Yorkshire Police.

That started last year, when Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings stood down as that role was absorbed into that of the South Yorkshire Mayor.

Mr Coppard has spent the last 12 months overseeing those responsibilities himself - and will retain ultimate control over the policing and crime agenda.

But Ms Vigurs has been brought in to oversee the delivery of his Police and Crime Plan, as well as chairing the county’s Local Criminal Justice Board, the Safer Roads Partnership and maintaining an oversight of the Violence Reduction Unit, set up several years ago with a remit to tackle all forms of violence, including knife crime and domestic abuse.

Responsibility for setting the South Yorkshire Police budget and precept, the cash paid towards the force as part of council tax bills, will still rest with Mr Coppard. He will also retain responsibility for appointing and dismissing the chief constable, duties which cannot be delegated by law.

Ms Vigurs will also act as Equalities Commissioner for the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, which Mr Coppard heads, promoting equality across the organisation’s work and ensuring the voices of diverse communities are taken into account.

Her background is in the probation service, working in the south of England, before transferring to Yorkshire and the Humber a year ago, leading a workforce of up to 3,000.

Mr Coppard accepted that the county’s policing challenges were not easy to solve and said: “We are on a long journey, but I am delighted that we will now have Kilvinder to help lead that charge.

“Her wealth of experience, her priorities, her values and her sheer determination to help people will help to change South Yorkshire for the better.”

Ms Vigurs added: “I am looking forward to bringing my knowledge, skills and experience to the role.”