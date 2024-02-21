Positive: Insp Adrian Luscombe believes police success will have lasting results

They spent 18 months on a “meticulous” operation which led to 21 people involved in supplying drugs being jailed for a total of 57 years.

Police say they were members of organised crime groups, professional criminals who profit from causing misery to others in the community.

Historically, when major offenders have been jailed, other criminals have stepped in to fill the void.

Now police in the area are employing tactics called ‘clear, hold and build’, a strategy designed to prevent that from happening.

Insp Adrian Luscombe, who runs the Doncaster South Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “In the past, certain OCG members have been jailed or gone away which has created a void that has soon been filled.

“Now, with this strategy in place we’re moving from a successful ‘clear’ phase to a ‘hold’ process which enables us to build on the gains we’ve made and start doing some preventative work so people are less vulnerable to OCG involvement.

“It has created a vital breathing space for us to work and the longer we go without OCG involvement in these areas the more time it gives us to build for the future.

“The community at large might not have been so aware of the harm these individuals were causing but drugs supply means there are drug users who have to fund a habit.

“To do this, the branch out into acquisitive crimes like burglaries, robberies and thefts.

“We know these groups recruit young people who are being groomed into supplying and this might not be happening publicly in the streets, but we know it has been occurring.

“We know the supply of drugs has been linked to firearms offences and stabbings because it’s between these different groups and and it’s difficult to take action because the victims don’t want to talk.

“A lot of people won’t have been aware that this criminality has been happening, because it goes on behind closed doors but we know that it has been and others will have seen the damaging side effects and the crime it funds.

“I hope residents living in the southern areas of the city can feel safer knowing these drug dealers are now behind bars and together we can work to build safer and thriving communities for our future generations,” he said.

The 21 people jailed represents a major success for police, but senior officers are anticipating more prosecutions, and jail terms, in the weeks ahead.

Supt Pete Thorpe said: “We are confident of bringing even more drug dealers to justice in the coming weeks and months as we build on the momentum this operation has given us.

“This operation has given us a huge platform to build on and the message to anyone selling drugs in the city is that we are onto you. We are cracking down on drugs and we will not allow your crimes to continue.