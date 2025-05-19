New police dog on the streets

Well qualified: Police dog Teddy

IN THE years ahead, criminals will come to hate the face of newly qualified police dog Teddy, while those in need will learn to love his skills.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18 months-old Dutch Herder has been in training with South Yorkshire Police for the last 14 months and has now proved his abilities on a six week course.

That has seen him licenced as a general purpose police dog, meaning his varied career will range from detaining suspects to finding missing people and property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before being accepted for front line duties, he had to demonstrate obedience, discipline and drive, working in conjunction with his handler.

His availability for duty co-incides with the retirement of police dog Kiki, who was among the force which helped control disorder when violence broke out at Manvers in August last year.

Her first career was with the fire service, but switched to policing duties in 2019.

Medical problems have now forced her into retirement.