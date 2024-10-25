Paul Sharp

MURDER detectives appealed for new information on the anniversary of a Rotherham man being fatally stabbed.

Paul Sharp (52) was found with serious injuries at a property on Redscope Crescent on October 25 last year.

He received medical attention but died at the scene.

A year on from his death, Paul’s family shared a tribute as part of South Yorkshire Police’s new appeal for information.

They said: “Paul wasn't perfect, but he wasn’t a bad man and did not deserve to die in the way that he did.

“We ask that anyone with information to please come forward and speak to the police, if this was your loved one you would want people to do the same thing, cooperate with the police investigation and do the right thing.”

A 47-year-old man who has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Det Insp David Robertson said: “We suspect people in this community know more than what is being told to us, and we are urging those who may have some information that could help us to come forward.

“Paul’s family deserve answers and I want to reassure Paul’s family that we are doing all we can to get to the truth.

“Any piece of information regarding Paul’s death, no matter how small or irrelevant you may think it is, may prove vital to our investigation, so please contact us.

“We know that there are answers out there and we urgently need help from the community, your help, to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.”

Call 101 or report at www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report, quoting incident 153 of October 25, 2023.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.