New plan to tackle local crime problems revealed

Challenges: But there is a plan for improvement

SOUTH Yorkshire’s policing boss has painted a grim picture of the county’s crime problems as he set out his priorities for the years ahead.

Mayor Oliver Coppard has five key points which will be used to help steer the direction of travel for the county’s force, which have been drawn up since he took responsibility for the Police and Crime Commissioner role last summer.

But he accepts the area has serious challenges in areas like knife crime, violence, young people left feeling unsafe and offending against women and girls.

His priorities are improving trust and confidence in police and the criminal justice system; preventing and reducing crime and anti-social behaviour; improving safety on public transport; breaking the cycle of offending and harm; tackling the most serious offences and building resilient communities.

The checklist was drawn up following extensive consultations with both the public and other partner organisations and seeks to ensure victims are at the heart of policing.

He said the plan: “Set out clear expectations for policing in South Yorkshire, with the clear aim for our region to become a place where everyone feels safe and secure, whoever and wherever they are.

“South Yorkshire Police is rated as good or outstanding in most areas that were looked at by His Majesty’s Inspectorate, and there are strong partnerships between the police, community safety and criminal justice partners.

“But I will not hide from the big challenges we face.

“Knife crime is falling, but the rates of knife crime, along with levels of serious violence and anti-social behaviour, are still too high.

“Too many young people don’t feel safe on our streets. Violence against women and girls remains prevalent across our society, and we desperately need to bring down the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“My plan focuses on the importance of police and partners working together in different ways, to make sure we’re accessing the benefits that come from joining up services through my office, so we can deliver the best possible service to communities, survivors and victims of crime and anti-social behaviour.

The Government has promised more neighbourhood police nationally, though there has been controversy over how they will be financed.

Mayor Coppard’s plan is expected to be finalised later this month.