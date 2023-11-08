REPEAT serious users of nitrous oxide, also known as ‘laughing gas’, face up to two years in prison –and dealers up to 14 years – after a new law came into force today (Wednesday, November 8).

Nitrous oxide canisters (Pic = Yorkshire Post)

Nitrous oxide is now classified as a controlled Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, making possession – where a person intends to wrongfully inhale it for a psychoactive effect – an offence.

From today, if found in possession, criminal prosecutions could include an unlimited fine, a visible community punishment or a caution, which would appear on their criminal record.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heavy, regular abuse of the drug also poses significant health risks for users including anaemia and, in more severe cases, nerve damage or paralysis.

It has been identified as having potentially fatal consequences on the UK’s roads from incidents of drug driving.

Det Chf Insp Mark Oughton, South Yorkshire Police’s force lead for drugs, urged people to familiarise themselves with the new law.

“As a force, we welcome the change in the law and the ban of nitrous oxide, which means that it will now be a criminal offence to possess nitrous oxide, without legitimate reason,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Not only do the canisters litter the streets and public spaces but their use is linked to anti-social behaviour.

“We also know that unfortunately the use of nitrous oxide, which is most common amongst young people, puts people’s health at risk.

“We are encouraging people to familiarise themselves with the changes in the law and to really think about the possible consequences of possessing, selling or inhaling this substance.