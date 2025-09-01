New forum to scrutinise police is launched in South Yorkshire

A NEW public scrutiny board has been set up to help hold South Yorkshire Police to account - but residents face a strict ration on numbers of questions they can ask.

The first of the new Public Scrutiny Board meetings, which will be attended by members of the force’s senior command team and chaired by South Yorkshire’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Kilvinder Vigurs, takes place on September 10.

They will be held quarterly, with a limit of two questions per person, every six months, allowed.

Those must be no longer than 100 words and presented in “clear, concise” language.

The board has been established by county Mayor Oliver Coppard, who took over the former Police and Crime Commissioner role last summer.

His predecessor, Dr Alan Billings, held similar Public Accountability Board meetings every two months.

They were open to the public, sometimes attracting a handful of South Yorkshire residents and occasional public questions.

This month’s meeting will address topics including child sexual exploitation and child sexual abuse, violence against women and off-road and e-bikes.

Chair: Deputy Mayor Kilvinder Vigurs will lead new forum meetings

Objectives of the meetings, which are open to the public, are to check police performance against the Police and Crime Plan, which is drawn up by the Mayor, to scrutinise key policing issues, address matters as they emerge and to promote transparency and public trust in policing.

Mayor Coppard said: “We’re all going to have to rely on the police at some point throughout our lives.

“They’re there for us in some of our worst moments. And because of their unique role in our lives, we all need to able to have confidence and trust in everything they’re doing on our behalf.

“I’ve set up the Public Scrutiny Board because I believe in a policing service that’s open, accountable, and shaped by the people it serves - us.

“It’s a chance for residents and community leaders to ask questions, raise concerns, and hold policing to account.”

“Future meetings will shine a light on everything from road safety and neighbourhood policing to serious and organised crime.”

Board members will include police and members of South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

To attend on September 10 or submit a question, email: [email protected] by September 3.