New body will help boost public confidence in policing

Public confidence: Mayor Coppard

A NEW body is to be created to help improve public trust and confidence in policing, South Yorkshire’s Mayor has announced.

Mayor Oliver Coppard took on responsibilities of Police and Crime Commissioner, overseeing the direction and quality of policing in the county, when he was re-elected last year.

Full details of his new Community Confidence Board have yet to be released, but he has confirmed its purpose is to “improve trust and confidence in policing”.

It may fulfil a similar role to the old Public Accountability Board, which was operated by Mr Coppard’s predecessor.

That board met in public every two months, though meetings stopped last spring.

They had been used to scrutinise the performance of police, with district commanders providing regular updates.

At one point, PAB meetings were held at locations around the county, to increase public access.