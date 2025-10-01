New blow for criminals in police day of action
Officers from Operation Fortify - the team responsible for tackling the scourge - took charge of that work, while officers from the Rotherham South neighbourhood policing team joined roads policing colleagues for a crackdown on nuisance vehicles.
They targeted locations highlighted from within communities as problem areas for both speeding and anti-social behaviour.
The work was carried out under the Operation Duxford initiative, a monthly crackdown where police gather additional forces to focus on one district in South Yorkshire.
In addition to enforcement work, officers were also out engaging with communities - which included a presence from mounted officers in the town centre.
They provide a highly visible presence and are also popular with the public, helping to create a dialogue with officers.
Neighbourhood officers were also out and about, with officers working alongside professionals from other agencies, including Rotherham Council, Immigration, HMRC and specialists in vehicle crime.
Chief Insp Kevin Bradley said: "Op Duxford is a high visibility policing and partner operation that allows us to pool resources from across the force to tackle issues that affect our local communities.
“This day provides us a chance to show you the proactive work we do every day to tackle neighbourhood crime and anti-social behaviour.”
The information used to guide the work done under Operation Duxford came from within communities, he said, and urged those with information about crime suspects and their activities to pass it on to police.