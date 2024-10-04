Mackenzie Ball

POLICE are appealing for new information four months on from the death of a 20-year-old man in Wickersley.

Shortly after 4pm on Sunday, 2 June, officers were called to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Morthen Road at the junction with Moat Lane.

It was reported that a silver Land Rover Discovery and a silver Subaru Forester were involved in a collision and left the road. The driver and three passengers of the Subaru Forester fled from the scene on foot.

Mackenzie, who was a passenger in the Land Rover, died at the scene.

Detectives launched a murder investigation in June and although a number of arrests have since been made, no one has yet been charged in connection with Mackenzie's death.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Matt Bolger said: “Four months have now passed since Mackenzie Ball sadly lost his life in what we believe was a targeted attack.

“Our investigation into Mackenzie's death continues at pace and we are determined to secure justice for him and his family. We believe the car Mackenzie was travelling in was deliberately rammed off the road, and we believe there are people out there who know why this happened.

“At the centre of all of this is a young man who had his whole life ahead of him. His family deserve answers - and that is why I am directly appealing to anyone who has information which could help our investigation to get in touch with us.

“I recognise that not everyone feels comfortable speaking directly to police. If this is you, please be aware that you can pass on information anonymously to Crimestoppers.

“Crimestoppers is a completely confidential service and you will not be identified. You could also be rewarded up to £1,000 if the information you provide to Crimestoppers leads to an arrest or is of significant use.”

You can report information online at Report | South Yorkshire Police or call 101. Quote incident number 589 of 2 June when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.