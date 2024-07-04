Priority: Police are patrolling Wombwell High Street

POLICE have revealed the extent of staffing pressures on neighbourhood officers tasked with keeping Dearne area communities safe as the thin blue line has become “incredibly stretched”.

Neighbourhood police teams are made up of officers and PCSOs and are a vital part of the policing service in South Yorkshire.

But it has emerged the Barnsley South team, which covers communities including Darfield, Wombwell and Hoyland, is currently down to just one police constable – with 26 ‘live’ investigations on top of routine work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pressure on the service has been heightened by the huge demand on neighbourhoods staff away beyond their core duties in the community.

Recently, that has included three consecutive days where officers have been needed to ‘sit’ prisoners who have been arrested, then need hospital treatment.

Two are needed for those duties and on one day they were away for nine hours, keeping them from local duties.

Others have been called away to provide cover during the Euros, to provide resilience in case of trouble in the district, to take part in drug raids and to help with an incident including an XL Bully type dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have also been called on to help investigate where packages of drugs, intercepted from overseas, have been addressed to people in the area.

The team should have three constables, but is currently down to one, along with a sergeant and PCSOs. There should be three PCSOs on the team, but one of those is away from work after being injured.

Despite the shortages, officers are still being tasked with jobs seen as priorities for the public, including patrolling Wombwell High Street in response to shoplifting problems.

Cllr Kevin Osborne, who represents Darfield on Barnsley Council, said: “Clearly the thin blue line is getting incredibly stretched” and said he welcomed the time when police funding would be improved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sgt David Wilks said: “We have 26 live investigations we are dealing with.

“As a neighbourhood team, I didn’t think we would be dealing with drug importation, but we are.”

He hoped that fresh staff would be available from September, he said, but staffing pressures were affecting all departments the force.