Vandalised: The house was targetted in broad daylight

A DEVASTATED Rotherham couple were called back to their home by neighbours who watched two criminals spray the frontage with blue paint from a fire extinguisher.

The louts pulled up on a quad-bike in the street outside James Elliott’s home, before unleashing a spray of paint, which covered much of the frontage of the brick-built home, before speeding off.

A CCTV camera recorded the incident, which took around 30 seconds from start to finish and police are now investigating.

However, it has left the Elliott family with a long-term problem, because the paint has proved hard to shift.

Mr Elliott said he had tried removing it from one pane of a ground floor window, but had stopped because it was leaving a greasy residue behind.

He was fearful of inadvertently causing more damage, so has left it in the hands of their insurers.

The motive for the attack, at their home in Ryton Road, North Anston, remains unknown and is a source of anxiety for the family.

Mr Elliott said the family did not go drinking in the village and had not been involved in any disputes.

Tomorrow (May 10) is the tenth anniversary of them moving into the house, which they have renovated, sharing it with their son.

It is almost two weeks since the attack happened and he said: “We were out on a Saturday night and got a phone call from a neighbour, telling us someone was doing it.

“The insurance company is trying to sort it out.

“We have tried getting it off a window, but it leaves a film and we don’t want to make it worse than it is.

“They used a fire extinguisher filled with paint. We don’t know the reason for it, that is what’s worrying us,” he said.

The two offenders left on the quad-bike, but the angle of the CCTV camera means that, if it was fitted with a registration plate, it could not be seen on the footage.