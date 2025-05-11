Murder probe after man's body recovered from water

Tragic: Police rmaintained a presence where the man's body was located

A MURDER investigation has been launched after the body of a man has been found in Rotherham.

At 12.16 pm on Saturday, May 10, the South Yorshire force received a call to make us aware of a missing person who had not been seen for two days, since Thursday, May 8.

Enquiries led officers to a river near Treeton Lane, between Catcliffe and Treeton, where a search of the water took place.

The body of a man was found in the river around 7.15pm.

No further details of the circumstances surrounding his death have been released at present.

Formal identification of the man is yet to take place, but the missing man's family have been updated and are being supported by specialist officers.

Enquiries into the man's death are ongoing and a 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

Treeton Lane was closed for some time time while officers conducted their work, but the road has since re-opened. A scene remain in place in the area.

Det Chf Insp Ben Wood, Senior Investigating Officer on this case, said: "We understand news of a murder arrest will cause considerable concern among the local community, and I want to reassure you we are working extremely hard to piece together the events which have led to this man's tragic death.

"At the heart of this investigation is a man who has lost his life and a grieving family who are now coming to terms with that loss. Our thoughts are with them at this unimaginably difficult time.

"Our enquiries are at an early stage and I'd like to urge anyone who has any information which they feel could help our investigation to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"There will be an increased police presence in the surrounding area over the coming days so please speak to our officers to voice concerns or pass on information if you come across them. They are there to help,” he said.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101 and quote incident number 418 of May 10, 2025, when they speak to a call handler.