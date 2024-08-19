Arrest: Tommy Ward died in 2016

A WOMAN has been arrested by murder squad detectives in Rotherham more than eight years after the death of an 80 year-old Maltby man.

A safety deposit box, containing £30,000 life-savings was reportedly taken on Thursday October 1, 2015, when Tommy Ward was attacked at his home in Salisbury Road, Maltby.

He was taken to hospital and died on Tuesday, February 23, 2016, and it was determined his death was the result of injuries sustained during an assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten men and one woman were subsequently arrested on suspicion of a variety of offences but all were later released without further action.

South Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that a 36 year old woman from Rotherham has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

No further details of the investigation have been released by the force but at the time it was reported Mr Ward had sustained a fractured skull, broken ribs and broken jaw.