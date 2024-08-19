Murder cops arrest woman suspect more than eight years after an 80 year old Maltby man died
A safety deposit box, containing £30,000 life-savings was reportedly taken on Thursday October 1, 2015, when Tommy Ward was attacked at his home in Salisbury Road, Maltby.
He was taken to hospital and died on Tuesday, February 23, 2016, and it was determined his death was the result of injuries sustained during an assault.
Ten men and one woman were subsequently arrested on suspicion of a variety of offences but all were later released without further action.
South Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that a 36 year old woman from Rotherham has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
No further details of the investigation have been released by the force but at the time it was reported Mr Ward had sustained a fractured skull, broken ribs and broken jaw.