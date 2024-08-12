Walling Close

A MAN was arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman at Wincobank.

The body of a 35-year-old woman was discovered at her home on Walling Close last Wednesday (9), when police responded to a welfare concern.

A 31-year-old Sheffield man was arrested on suspicion of murder last Friday.

Det Chief Insp Mark Oughton said: “We have now arrested a man for murder following the death of a woman in Sheffield.

“We are in the early stages of this investigation and our team of detectives are working to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“We are keen to hear from anyone with any information that could help our investigation. You can contact us online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 587 of August 7 when you get in touch.”

You can also provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

South Yorkshire Police’s online portal can be found at www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report.