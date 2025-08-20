Multiple arrests as police protect children at risk from sexual harm

POLICE have arrested 13 people in the space of a week in an operation which has also led to 31 children being safeguarded.

The operation led by the South Yorkshire force’s Internet Sexual Offences Team (ISOT) led to different units from across the force work with partner agencies to take action on safeguarding.

Some of that work happened in the Rotherham policing district, as well as Doncaster, Barnsley and Sheffield.

There were 21 investigations leading to police action, including 13 warrants executed successfully.

They resulted in 13 arrests for offences including making/possessing indecent images of children and sexual communications with a child.

Det Insp Lee Wilson, from the ISOT Team, said: "This weeklong operation has prioritised high risk investigations and most importantly safeguarded a number of vulnerable people.

“Our priority is safeguarding children and ensuring this is done in line with the national safeguarding timescales.

"ISOT is a challenging and difficult space and the reason we all come to work every day is to keep children safe and to stop sexual offenders."

Arrests: Police worked across the county

Police action helped save the 31 children from the potential risk of sexual harm.

More than 60 digital devices were seized and are to be forensically examined by the Digital Forensic Unit for any relevant evidence.

DI Wilson added: "Like previous operations of this nature, this week of action has produced some fantastic results while also showcasing the vital importance of multi-departmental work in this area.

"The success of this operation is down to the team effort from across South Yorkshire Police and partners. This has ensured the safety of some of our communities’ most vulnerable people."