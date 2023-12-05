CAMPAIGNING Sarah Champion welcomed confirmation that sex offenders will be banned from changing their names to avoid detection.

Sarah Champion MP

More than 700 registered offenders have gone missing in the past three years, making it likely that they have breached their notification requirements without getting caught.

Homes secretary James Cleverly announced last week (28) that the government would bring forward amendments to restrict the ability to change names in certain circumstances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim is to close a safeguarding loophole which currently allows offenders to slip under the radar and obtain clean DBS checks.

Rotherham MP Ms Champion said: “After years of campaigning, I’m delighted the Government have finally accepted my law change to stop registered sex offenders changing their names to avoid detection.

“This is a huge safeguarding loophole, which currently undermines DBS checks and Clare’s Law, which allows women to check if their partner has a history of abuse.

“I wish the government had acted sooner, but the new law will be a massive step forward in protecting the public from known offenders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I pay tribute to survivors and charities who have campaigned hard to make this day a reality and I give my assurance that I will work with the Government to make sure this can work in practice.”

Although it is illegal for registered sex offenders to change personal details without telling the police within three days, currently the onus remains on the offender – and many do not bother.