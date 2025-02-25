MP declares success after campaign to control sex offenders

Success: Sarah Champion

ROTHERHAM MP Sarah Champion is claiming victory following a long-running campaign remove a loophole which allows sex offenders to change their name.

That allows registered sex offenders to potentially change their names and go on to re-offend without their history being known.

After five years of campaigning by Ms Champion, and others, the Government is planning new measures to stop them.

However, she believes the new legislation may not go far enough, and said: “Since 2020, I have been trying to close the loophole that allows registered sex offenders to change their name to avoid detection.

“I have been proud to campaign alongside victims and survivors especially the wonderful Della Wright and the Safeguarding Alliance who first exposed this dangerous flaw.

“Within days of Labour entering Government, I was back lobbying the Home Office on this preventable risk.

“Whilst I welcome today’s reforms as a step in the right direction, I’m concerned that some changes still rely on sex offenders doing the right thing and notifying the authorities of changes in circumstance. Sadly, sex offenders rarely do the right thing.

“The devil will be in the detail of the legislation, which I will be closely scrutinising to ensure it delivers the best possible protection for victims and survivors,” she said.

The reforms mean any Registered Sex Offenders will need police permission to change their name.

Until now, RSOs were required to self-report to the police within three days of a name change. The Safeguarding Alliance found over 11,500 RSOs were prosecuted for failure to notify changes of information between 2019 and 2022.