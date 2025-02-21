Motorway speed limit warning issued to drivers

Warning: Speed cameras are catching hundreds every day

A SPEED limit of 50 mph has been imposed on the Tinsley viaduct – with hundreds of drivers getting speeding tickets every day for ignoring the restriction.

South Yorkshire Police have urged drivers to respect the reduced limit, which has been put in place for public safety, because safety barriers have been damaged at three different locations on the viaduct, at junction 34 on the M1.

The restrictions apply to both the north and south carriageways.

A force spokesman said: “Our safety camera and ticket processing team is seeing hundreds of offences committed daily from people not respecting the limit; don’t get caught out.”

The damage is expected to be fixed by the end of March.

“Thank you to everyone for their patience and remember everyone has a part to play in creating safer roads,” said the spokesman.

The work is being carried out by National Highways, with information available on their website, under Yorkshire and North East maintenance schemes.