More arrests in attempted murder investigation

POLICE have released fresh details of a mounting tally arrests and charges into the alleged attempted murder of a man in Fitzwilliam Road, Rotherham, last month.

A 48 year old was seriously hurt and was found in the road at Eastwood at 4.40pm on Saturday May 24.

South Yorkshire Police believe his injuries were sustained as a result of a collision with a vehicle.

He was taken to hospital where he was detained, and remains in a critical condition.

Marcin Chroback, aged 22, of Bawtry Road, Rotherham, has already been charged with attempted murder as a result of the investigation.

He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Friday, May 27, and has been remanded into custody ahead of an expected appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on 25 June.

An 18 year old has now been charged with attempted murder in connection with the same incident.

A 30 year old man has also been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon, in relation to what police describe as a related incident.

Arrests: Police have charged some, but released others

This follows the arrest of a 45-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder, who has since been bailed pending further enquiries by South Yorkshire Police.

A 25-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of attempt murder, has now been released and will face no further action, police have confirmed.

Two other men, aged 25 and 27, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and fraud, in connection with this incident. Both have also been released on police bail pending further enquiries.