More arrests as police trawl Manvers riot footage

By Gareth Dennison
Published 9th Aug 2024, 10:51 GMT
Updated 9th Aug 2024, 11:00 GMT
Convicted: Kenzie RoughleyConvicted: Kenzie Roughley
MORE than a dozen suspects have been charged as police continue to pick through hours of footage from the Manvers hotel riot.

Detectives have been working through the night to comb CCTV, social media clips and body-worn video of Sunday’s violence.

The number of injured police has risen to 58, while police dogs and horses were also wounded.

Missiles – including concrete blocks, glass bottles and planks of wood – were hurled at officers during the serious disorder.

Convicted: Joshua SimpsonConvicted: Joshua Simpson
On Wednesday, officers visited the homes of several suspects and arrested seven people on suspicion of violent disorder.

One of those taken into custody was a 14-year-old Rotherham boy.

A police spokesperson said: “Over a dozen people have now been charged in connection with the disorder in Manvers.

“We are already seeing convictions in court, with Joshua Simpson (26), of no fixed abode, set to be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty to attacking a police officer.

“Kenzie Roughley (18), of Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, has pleaded guilty to violent disorder and has been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court today (Friday).

“A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also pleaded guilty to violent disorder and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on October 2.”

Police have issued photos of people they wish to identify. See the images at:https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/news/south-yorkshire/news/appeals/august-2024/appeal-images-released-following-mass-disorder-in-rotherham/.