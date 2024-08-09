More arrests as police trawl Manvers riot footage
Detectives have been working through the night to comb CCTV, social media clips and body-worn video of Sunday’s violence.
The number of injured police has risen to 58, while police dogs and horses were also wounded.
Missiles – including concrete blocks, glass bottles and planks of wood – were hurled at officers during the serious disorder.
On Wednesday, officers visited the homes of several suspects and arrested seven people on suspicion of violent disorder.
One of those taken into custody was a 14-year-old Rotherham boy.
A police spokesperson said: “Over a dozen people have now been charged in connection with the disorder in Manvers.
“We are already seeing convictions in court, with Joshua Simpson (26), of no fixed abode, set to be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty to attacking a police officer.
“Kenzie Roughley (18), of Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, has pleaded guilty to violent disorder and has been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court today (Friday).
“A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also pleaded guilty to violent disorder and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on October 2.”
Police have issued photos of people they wish to identify. See the images at:https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/news/south-yorkshire/news/appeals/august-2024/appeal-images-released-following-mass-disorder-in-rotherham/.