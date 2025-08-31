Massive number of speeding drivers caught on South Yorkshire roads

MORE than 439,000 drivers have been caught speeding in South Yorkshire in the space of six years, police statistics show.

The data covers the years between 2019 and last year, with a total of 439,932 speeding offences being recorded.

The year when most cases were recorded was 2022, when 85,358 drivers fell foul of speed limits.

By last year however, the figure had dropped to 61,702 offences, substantially down on both the peak year of 2022 and the previous 12 months - 2023 - when 78,438 offences were recorded.

Throughout the six years, the busiest month for offending was July 2023, when 8,543 offences were recorded, slightly higher than the previous October, when 8,422 vehicles were recorded speeding.

The fewest offences came in April 2020 - as the country was gripped by the Covid-19 pandemic, though 2,569 drivers were caught, despite restrictions on movement in that era.

Motorists can be caught a multiple ways for speeding in today’s era, from ‘traditional’ methods such as being recorded by police in a traffic car, to roadside checks with ‘speed guns’.

Technology has been in place for years with automated roadside speed cameras, which came into use with Gatso type cameras, which used old-fashioned ‘wet’ film technology.

Old school: One of South Yorkshire's first generation Gasto speed cameras

Many of those have since been removed or replaced with more modern Truvelo, or similar, alternatives.

Average speed cameras have also been introduced in some areas, to monitor driver behaviour over a longer distance, rather than just a snap-shot check at a specific location.

Motorway drivers who break limits - including variable ones on ‘smart’ motorways like the M1 in South Yorkshire - can also be caught through automatic enforcement and the South Yorkshire Safety Camera Partnership operates vans with cameras on board to enforce speed limits in known problem-areas.

Being caught does not necessary mean penalty points and a fine, however.

Instead, in some cases, drivers can opt for an educational speed awareness course, instead.

They are operated by the safety camera partnership and, although more expensive than paying the fine, avoid having points added to the offender’s driving licence.

The courses are justified by the authorities for boosting road safety by improving driver behaviour.