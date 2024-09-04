Wrecked: The Holiday Inn was battered as violence flared and residents remain worried

WORRIES are growing among residents in Manvers about the future using the Holiday Inn to house asylum-seekers, after revealing the contract to accommodate them is up for renewal next month.

Now it has emerged that Rotherham Council leader Chris Read has written to the new government to urge that the hotel is not used for asylum-seekers in future.

Those who had been living at the hotel were evacuated when the hotel was wrecked.

Manvers Residents Association, which represents those living on estates around the hotel, has raised concerns about the impact on the wider community.

They say the violence had “a major impact on the personal lives of many of our residents and their continued anxieties and fear are a direct result of the decision to house asylum-seekers in a residential area”.

According to the group, the contract to use the hotel for that purpose is up for potential renewal next month.

It is unclear what will happen, with the building currently out of use and boarded up, but Cllr Read said: “It is understandable that residents nearby are concerned that there could potentially be further violence if the hotel continues to be a target by extremist groups.

"I have written again to the new Home Secretary to once again urge the government to cease use of the Holiday Inn Express as temporary accommodation for people seeking asylum.”

He said the council had “consistently opposed” the use of the hotel and he had lodged objections with the Home Office.

The association state they believe “it is not fair that local people should live in fear in their own homes”.

The group asks whether “a full risk assessment was made regarding the safety of the local community” and if that had been reviewed.

“We also question if the hotel was granted a change of use from a hotel to an asylum centre.

“A general lack of information being shared about the hotel use and people housed here has also left some residents feeling very frustrated.

“We are aware that the contract to house asylum-seekers at the hotel is due for renewal in October 2024 and urge all parties involved to consider the impact this will have on our local community. Residents feel their voices are not heard.”

The Home Office has been approached for comment.