Manslaughter charges dropped after Thurnscoe death
MANSLAUGHTER charges against two men following a death in Thurnscoe have been dropped.
Scott Jackson (42) died in hospital on October 3 after being found unconscious outside the Butchers Arms pub in High Street on September 24.
Thomas Bushby (35) and Max Lowson (26), from Barnsley, faced manslaughter charges but South Yorkshire Police said these had now been dropped.
A force spokesperson added: “The investigation into Scott’s death remains ongoing and a 24-year-old man remains on police bail after also being arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.”