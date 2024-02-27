Suffering: Deli needed medical care

In addition to the ban, Yasser Hussain, aged 34, was ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work and attend up to 15 rehabilitation activity days.

He must also pay £750 in prosecution costs, following the case, which was heard at Sheffield Magistrates Court.

Hussain pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to the dog, Deli, a female Belgian shepherd, at Sheridan Drive, Rotherham, during June, 2022.

Happy ending: Deli has been re-homed

The court was told Deli, a two year old, had extensive scratches and bites to all four limbs, with infected wounds to her front legs which had been present for days.

A district judge heard Hussain had taken his dog to an PDSA clinic in Sheffield, with a vet there contacting the RSPCA.

RSPCA deputy chief inspector Sara Jordan saw Deli five days later and said in a statement to the court: “She was in lean body condition and I could see that she had extensive woulds on both front legs - notably a large open wound to her right foreleg and an open, draining, abscess to the armpit region of her left foreleg.

“She was on pain relief ad antibiotics and had a lot of criss cross scratches and bite wounds to all limbs which had been exposed when the vets shaved her to treat the larger wounds.”

Deli was later taken into police possession.

Hussain had said Deli had been playing with him at home in Sheridan Drive four days before he took her to the vet.

She had given birth to a litter of puppies shortly before that, but none had survived.

A statement from a PDSA vet said: “I believe Deli was caused unnecessary pain and suffering by not having these wounds treated earlier.”

Hussain now lives at Aldred Street, Rotherham, and in mitigation the court was told he had since re-homed another dog he owned and that he had eventually recognised Deli was in need of veterinary care.