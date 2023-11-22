A WOMAN in her 70s was subjected to an attempted robbery in All Saints’ Square while out shopping.

.

She was forced towards a wall as she walked up steps to Rotherham Minster at about 11.30am on November 14.

A man is reported to have tried to grab hold of a shopping bag she was carrying and then fled the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Det Con Will Wright said: “This was a terrifying robbery attempt on an elderly woman who was just going about her daily business, and although she was not physically harmed, she is now scared to go into town.

“We understand that two women witnessed this incident and we would encourage them and anyone else with information that may assist us with our investigation to get in touch."

Call 101 or visit www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something, quoting incident 516 of November 14.