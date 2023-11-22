Register
Man tried to rob elderly woman in Rotherham town centre

A WOMAN in her 70s was subjected to an attempted robbery in All Saints’ Square while out shopping.
By Gareth Dennison
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 16:40 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 16:44 GMT
She was forced towards a wall as she walked up steps to Rotherham Minster at about 11.30am on November 14.

A man is reported to have tried to grab hold of a shopping bag she was carrying and then fled the scene.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Det Con Will Wright said: “This was a terrifying robbery attempt on an elderly woman who was just going about her daily business, and although she was not physically harmed, she is now scared to go into town.

“We understand that two women witnessed this incident and we would encourage them and anyone else with information that may assist us with our investigation to get in touch."

Call 101 or visit www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something, quoting incident 516 of November 14.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.