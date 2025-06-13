Man sought following bank card theft

Questions: Police would like to speak to this man

POLICE are seeking a man who took a bank card from a property in Thurnscoe, which was then allegedly used at a nearby shop.

Investigators have now tracked down a CCTV image of a man they believe could help with their inquiries, but need help from the public to identify him.

The incident started on Friday May 2, in Butcher Street, between 4.30pm and 4.50pm, when the property was entered and the card stolen.

Records suggest it was used at a nearby shop.

The man police want to trace is described as white, aged around 40, of medium build with straight brown hair.

Anyone who can help can pass information to police online or by calling 101. They should quote incident number 714 of May 2, 2025 when when getting in touch.

The South Yorkshire Police contact point online is: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Calls can also be made to Crimestoppers, 0800 555 111.