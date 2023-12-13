A 22-YEAR-OLD man has been jailed for his part in a daylight shooting which left another man with broken ribs, two gunshot wounds and a punctured lung.

Rotherham United fans were making their way to a match at New York Stadium when the incident happened on Winifred Street, Masbrough, on March 18.

Abdullah Ishaq, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, appeared before magistrates last Tuesday (5) to admit possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, assisting an offender, sending electronic communication with intent, intentional strangulation, disclosing of four private sexual videos with intent and putting a person in fear of violence.

He was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday (11) for eight years and six months.

Police were called to the shooting at about 2.30pm and found Ishaq walking towards a taxi.

After he was arrested, officers established that he had been involved in the initial shooting and then returned to the scene to remove fired bullet casings and other evidence.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was discovered on the floor in a nearby property, drifting in and out of consciousness, with two bullet wounds.

Det Con James Hughes said: “This was an extremely alarming incident to have happened in what is described as a usually very quiet area. The fact that local residents were disturbed during their peaceful Saturday afternoon to sounds of gunshot is unacceptable.

“We do not tolerate firearms on the streets of South Yorkshire. These weapons can pose a serious and life threatening risk to members of the public. We are astounded that no one else was injured.