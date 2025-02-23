Man in hospital after aggravated burglary
The incident happened around 7.20pm at an address in Mason Avenue, Swallownest.
Police were called to a reported burglary and were told three men had gained entry and assaulted a 59 year old man.
They are believed to have fled the location on foot and South Yorkshire Police are appealing for help from those who have information about the incident, or those involved.
The victim was left with injuries described as serious, but not regarded as life-threatening or life-altering, said police.
Sergeant Janine Broughton, the officer leading the investigation, said:
"I would urge anyone with information that could help us with our enquiries to report it to us, and ask that people avoid speculation online about anyone who may have been involved in the incident." Callers can telephone 101, quoting incident number 777 of 22 February 2025 when they get in touch.