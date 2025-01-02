Man in court after police bust £60,000 cannabis farm in Rotherham

Dismantled: This cannabis farm has been removed

A MAN is facing prosecution after Rotherham police swooped on a cannabis farm with plants worth around £60,000 being cultivated.

It is the latest raid on cannabis growers in the area, as police seek to bring criminals to justice.

Rotherham Central Neighbourhood Policing Team were behind the operation, which took place on Monday at an address in St Stephen’s Road, Eastwood.

They dismantled the farm, which contained 60 mature cannabis plants, after executing a drugs warrant at 8.30am.

Each plant is estimated to have a value of £1,000 at street prices.

As a result of their work, Arjan Gjeta, aged 22, of no fixed abode, has been charged with the production of cannabis. He appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on New Year’s Eve.

Rotherham Central NPT Inspr John Crapper said the “warrant is part of Op Grow – a dedicated operation focused on tackling cannabis farms in Rotherham.

“Drugs are a scourge on our society and grows like this one are often linked to organised crime which wreaks havoc on innocent members of our local communities.

“I would urge the public to report any concerns to us. Remember to look out for the signs that a property is potentially being used for illegal activity,” he said.

Some of the signs that a property is being used for growing cannabis include a smell of cannabis; excessive condensation on windows; unusual patterns of visitors turning up and signs that the property is not under conventional occupation.

Anyone with information to pass to police can do so by telephone, calling 101, or anonymously through the Crimestoppers system, 0800 555 111.