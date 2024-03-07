No remorse: Jepson-Asquith will be jail until 2040

Daniel Asquith-Jepson, aged 33, of Cliffe Road, Brampton, was given a 17 year sentence at Sheffield Crown Court after being found guilty of a string of offences and was told he will be allowed to serve only the last year on license in the community.

He had consistently denied the offences and accused his victim, who police said showed ‘remarkable bravery’ of lying.

South Yorkshire Police also said he showed no remorse for the crimes he committed.

A jury found him guilty of 17 offences following a five day trial.

They included three charges of raping a child aged under 13, two of attempted rape on a child under 13, three counts of indecent assault on a child under 13, two of indecent assault on a child under 14, three accusations of raping a child under 16 and one offence of causing a female child under 16 to engage in sexual activity.

Police investigations officer Emily Cookson said: “The victim in this case has shown remarkable bravery and strength in coming forward and reporting the abuse, and throughout the case.

“I would like to commend her for this. Her strength has supported us in getting a dangerous and prolific offender off the streets.

“I’m pleased Asquith-Jepson will now serve a long sentence behind bars for his sickening crimes.

“The victim will have to live with the consequences of the abuse for the rest of her life, but I hope that with support and time she will be able to move on with her life.

“Everyone deserves to have a voice, thank you for allowing me to help you find yours,” she said.

The victim’s identity is protected by law and her anonymity will last for her lifetime, a legal ruling for all sex crime victims, intended to provide the privacy they need to help recover.

Police have encouraged any others who have been subjected to sexual abuse to contact them for support and so they can investigate.