Man detained for immigration offences
Several police cars and an ambulance were parked just off High Street by the Rotherham Minster during the morning.
A police spokesman said: “Today (4 February) we assisted immigration officers during the execution of an immigration warrant at a property on High Street, Rotherham. A man was detained for immigration offences.”
It is the second time in a week there has been a police presence in this part of the town centre.
Last Thursday morning police were photographed aiming guns from behind an unmarked car at flats in the town centre at the top of High Street.
A statement from South Yorkshire Police at the time said: “This was part of a pre-planned policing operation in which a warrant was executed at High Street, Rotherham.”
However a spokesman added today: “These were not linked warrants.”