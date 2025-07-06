Man detailed after double police chase in Wombwell and Wath

A POLICE dog has been credited with bringing an errant driver to justice following two pursuits in the Dearne area.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers tried to stop the driver of a silver Mazda 3 Sport in Wombwell in the early hours of July 3, but he failed to stop.

A pursuit began and officers were able to successfully ‘sting’ the vehicle, using a device to puncture its tyres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That failed to make the driver stop, however, it was deemed too risky to continue the pursuit, which was called off.

A short time later, in Wath-upon-Dearne, a dog handler who was on proactive patrol spotted the same vehicle and requested the driver to stop.

The driver failed to obey the order again, and a second pursuit commenced. That came to a stop when the driver crashed into bushes, however.

Police believe the suspected driver intended to try to flee the scene, but apparently changed his mind when a dog handler and PD Buzz emerged from their vehicle.

They were able to make an arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deterrent: Police Dog Buzz

A force spokesman said: “We are working hard to reduce those seriously and fatally injured on our roads, and drivers who fail to stop for officers and pose a level of harm to our communities through their actions will not be tolerated.

“Throughout a pursuit, our highly trained officers will continuously monitor for risk to themselves, the suspect and the wider public.

“Dangerous driving and failing to stop for officers will not be tolerated on our roads, and those involved will be put before the courts.”

A 25-year-old man was reported on summons to appear before court for traffic offences.