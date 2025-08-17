Man charged with firearms offence after alleged Kimberworth shooting

Custody: A Kimberworth man is facing Crown Court

A MAN has been locked up ahead of a court appearance after being charged by police investigating an alleged shooting in Kimberworth.

Kyle Dearn, aged 37, of Pitt Street, has been charged with possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life.

He was arrested following a police investigation into an incident in Pitt Street, just before 2pm on August 12.

It is alleged that shots were fired towards a Land Rover being driven on that street.

Dearne appeared before Sheffield Magistrates on August 16 and they remanded him in custody, ahead of a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court scheduled for September 12.

A second man, aged 34, was also arrested as part of the investigation and has been bailed, pending further inquiries.

The incident was one of three firearms related incidents in the space of days within a few miles, though South Yorkshire Police said they had no reason to believe they were linked. Others were at Tinsley and Fir Vale, Sheffield.