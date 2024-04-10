.

South Yorkshire Police were called to a disturbance in Howard Street shortly after 5pm.

A spokesperson said: “It is alleged that two men were stealing from a supermarket, with reports of staff members being subjected to verbal threats.”

Charles McKeefery (50), of St John’s Green, has been charged with two counts of theft and using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence.