Man charged after ‘threats to shop staff’ in Rotherham town centre
A MAN has been charged following an incident in Rotherham town centre yesterday (Tuesday).
South Yorkshire Police were called to a disturbance in Howard Street shortly after 5pm.
A spokesperson said: “It is alleged that two men were stealing from a supermarket, with reports of staff members being subjected to verbal threats.”
Charles McKeefery (50), of St John’s Green, has been charged with two counts of theft and using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence.
He has been released on bail and is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on May 20.