Register
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Man charged after serious road traffic collision in Rotherham

A MOTORIST has been charged with a number of driving offences after failing to stop following a road traffic collision which left a man with serious injuries.
By Jill Theobald
Published 6th Nov 2023, 10:58 GMT
Exterior of Sheffield Crown Court building. 161563-2Exterior of Sheffield Crown Court building. 161563-2
Exterior of Sheffield Crown Court building. 161563-2

Following a police appeal to locate him, Kallum Flowers, (33), of no fixed abode, was arrested last Thursday (November 2), following the collision at the junction of Rotherham Road and Firth Road in Wath.

The collision, which happened at around 8.30pm on Sunday, June 11, left a man seriously injured.

He was charged with causing serious injuries by dangerous driving, failing to stop and failing to report last Friday (November 3) and remanded to appear in Sheffield Crown Court later that day.