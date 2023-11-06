Man charged after serious road traffic collision in Rotherham
A MOTORIST has been charged with a number of driving offences after failing to stop following a road traffic collision which left a man with serious injuries.
Following a police appeal to locate him, Kallum Flowers, (33), of no fixed abode, was arrested last Thursday (November 2), following the collision at the junction of Rotherham Road and Firth Road in Wath.
The collision, which happened at around 8.30pm on Sunday, June 11, left a man seriously injured.
He was charged with causing serious injuries by dangerous driving, failing to stop and failing to report last Friday (November 3) and remanded to appear in Sheffield Crown Court later that day.