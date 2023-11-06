A MOTORIST has been charged with a number of driving offences after failing to stop following a road traffic collision which left a man with serious injuries.

Exterior of Sheffield Crown Court building. 161563-2

Following a police appeal to locate him, Kallum Flowers, (33), of no fixed abode, was arrested last Thursday (November 2), following the collision at the junction of Rotherham Road and Firth Road in Wath.

The collision, which happened at around 8.30pm on Sunday, June 11, left a man seriously injured.