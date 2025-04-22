Man charged after police cannabis raid

Cultivation: The sight which greeted police

CANNABIS with a street value estimated at more than £500,000 has been seized following a bust by Rotherham police.

Officers raided a property in Doncaster Road - with a warrant issued as a result of intelligence gathered from the community over suspicions cannabis was being grown there.

Inside, police found what they allege to be a large-scale drugs farm, with 640 plants in various stages of growth.

It was the latest result for Operation Grow, which was launched in 2021 to combat the problem of cannabis farming in the area.

Rotherham Central NPT Insp John Crapper said: "We know there are links between cannabis grows, organised criminality and the exploitation of vulnerable people.

“Op Grow forms part of our ongoing commitment to tackle organised crime in Rotherham.

"Drugs have no place in our communities and cannabis cultivations can significantly impact the quality of life for residents and businesses.

"If you have concerns that a property is being used for illegal activity please report it to us. The information you provide allows us to obtain and execute more of these warrants."

A 34-year-old man has since been charged in connection with the investigation.

There have been many other raids on properties in Rotherham in recent months, with plants worth many thousands of pounds frequently recovered.

Police believe that profits made from selling cannabis can be used to finance other criminal activities in some cases, causing wider problems for communities.

Because cannabis cultivation needs large electricity volumes for heat and light, normal power supplies may also be bypassed, causing potential danger to those involved, as well as neighbours.