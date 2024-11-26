Man charged after gun allegedly fired on suburban Rotherham street

Gun fired: Dawson Avenue

A MAN has been charged and a woman remains under investigation after a gun was allegedly fired on a street in Rawmarsh.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on Monday, at 6.18pm, when the South Yorkshire force was called to an incident at Dawson Avenue.

Armed officers responded and found evidence which they said was “consistent with a firearms discharge at the scene, and immediately launched an investigation.”

There were no injuries caused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Craig Berridge, aged 44, of Grange Road, Rotherham, has bee charged with possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life/enable another to do so, threats to kill and possessing a knife in public.

He is now facing prosecution and was remanded in custody ahead of a court hearing due on November 27.

A 43 year old woman remains under investigation on suspicion of possessing a firearm. She was bailed by police.

Det Insp Claire Moss, from the Armed Crime Team, said: “We will not tolerate gun crime in South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the coming days our officers will be in the area. Please do stop and speak to them if you have any concerns as they are there to help you and keep you safe.

“We are urging anyone with information that will help our investigation to come forward.

“Were you in the area on Monday evening? Did you see or hear anything suspicious, or do you have home CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage that could help us with our enquiries?

“Even the smallest piece of intelligence from you could prove crucial to our investigation,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information can contact police online, via their website live chat or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 816 of November 25, 2024. Online contact can be made at: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Information can also be passed via Crimestoppers, a charity which allows callers to leave details anonymously. They can be contacted on 0800 555 111.

South Yorkshire Police have permanent armed patrols on the streets of the county to respond to such incidents 24 hours a day.

The armed response vehicles are staffed by firearms officers with the equipment to challenge offenders.