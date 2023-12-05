A GANG of masked men with weapons assaulted a resident during a burglary at Flanderwell.

.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment but his injuries are not life-threatening, South Yorkshire Police said.

A force spokesperson said: “We were called yesterday (December 4) at 8.13pm to reports of a burglary at an address on Fleming Way.

“It is reported that a group of masked men entered the property before threatening the man with weapons.