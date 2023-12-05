Man attacked by armed burglary gang at Flanderwell
A GANG of masked men with weapons assaulted a resident during a burglary at Flanderwell.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment but his injuries are not life-threatening, South Yorkshire Police said.
A force spokesperson said: “We were called yesterday (December 4) at 8.13pm to reports of a burglary at an address on Fleming Way.
“It is reported that a group of masked men entered the property before threatening the man with weapons.
“Enquiries are ongoing. If anyone has information which could assist the investigation, please contact the police online or via 101, quoting incident number 806 of December 4.”