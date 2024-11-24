Man arrested with ten knives in Rotherham, police confirm

Arrest: suspect had 10 knives

POLICE have seized ten knives from a man arrested in Rotherham, as part of a force-wide crackdown on knife crime.

He was found to be in possession of three lock-knives and seven throwing knives when challenged by officers on patrol in the town.

They also executed several warrants to look for illegal drugs as part of Sceptre, a nation initiative to tackle knife-crime.

Across the force, South Yorkshire Police officers completed 37 weapon sweeps, executed 16 search warrants and conducted 288 stop and searches. They also arrested 61 people and recovered 245 knives.

Chief Superintendent Laura Koscikiewicz, head of crime, said: "Taking part in this week allows us to show our ongoing commitment to reducing knife crime across South Yorkshire and show you what we are doing to seize these awful weapons.

"Knife crime has no place in any community. It can bring devastating consequences and we have seen that first-hand here in South Yorkshire."