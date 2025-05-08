Man arrested after police chase in Rotherham

Arrest: Investigations are continuing

A MAN is under investigation for a series of drug and driving offences following a police incident in Rotherham.

It unfolded when officers saw a Vauxhall Astra, which they believed to be displaying ‘cloned’ number plates, on Warrenvale Road.

The driver failed to stop for roads policing officers and a pursuit commenced, going through the town.

The car stopped on Green Lane and the driver fled, leading to a search involving the National Police Air Service.

That allowed officers to track a 20 year old man, walking in Green Lane.

He had grass, apparently from a nearby field, stuck to his clothing and he was subjected to a search, where Class B drugs and cash were found.

He was arrested on suspicion of having drugs with intent to supply, failing to stop, dangerous driving and driving with no insurance or licence.

Police later released him on police bail, to allow their investigation to continue.