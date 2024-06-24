Investigation: Police at the scene of alleged murder

A ROTHERHAM man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman on Friday.

South Yorkshire Police were called to an address on Herringthorpe Valley Road just before 6pm on Friday, after being told a 53 year old woman there was seriously injured.

Medical personnel attempted to save her, but she died at the scene, according to police.

Investigators set up a crime scene while the circumstances of her death were established, but that has since been removed.

Laurence Ward, aged 57, was arrested and on Sunday was charged with murder.

He was remanded in custody and was due to appear before Magistrates in Sheffield today.

The police investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact the force by telephone, 101, quoting incident 878 of June 21.